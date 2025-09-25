Standout Seahawks rookie Tory Horton earns huge compliment from NFL analyst
Tory Horton has quickly established himself as a legitimate weapon in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks have been able to use the rookie effectively, as he's been an absolute stud on special teams and as a pass-catcher. He has quickly risen up the ranks in Seattle's pecking order.
This may not be a huge surprise given that he played so well that the Seahawks cut Marquez Valdez-Scantling after the preseason. Now, through three weeks, he's one of Seattle's biggest success stories, according to one analyst.
Analyst calls Tory Horton Seahawks' biggest surprise in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks have been a bit surprising this year. Being 2-1 isn't a huge shock, but there are plenty of things that haven't gone like most expected.
Sam Darnold is a legitimate MVP candidate, leading in PFF passing grade and playing like one of the best quarterbacks of the first three weeks. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an Offensive Player of the Year candidate, too, and neither thing was truly expected.
But perhaps the biggest surprise is the genuine breakout of rookie Tory Horton. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon said he was Seattle's biggest shocker.
"The rookie fifth-round pick scored on a 95-yard punt return and caught a touchdown pass Sunday against the Saints, and he scored a tone-setting opening-drive touchdown in a Week 2 victory over the Steelers. That's three big scores on 11 NFL touches for the 23rd receiver taken in April's draft," he wrote.
That is an impressive touchdown ratio. The wideout has only been given the ball 11 times, and he's scored three times. Of course, that rate won't stay that scorching hot, but it's evidence that Seattle needs to continue feeding him the ball.
Injury concerns dropped his draft stock, but the Seahawks believed in the talent. So far, they've been rewarded handsomely for taking him. He has quickly become a fan-favorite and a legitimate game-breaker.
Horton is JSN, but he is quickly becoming the Robin to Smith-Njigba's Batman. He's so far outplayed most of the other pass-catchers, which bodes well for his NFL future and suggests that the Seahawks do actually have a good passing attack.
