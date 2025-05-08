Struggling Seahawks guard's roster spot in jeopardy after Grey Zabel addition
The Seattle Seahawks' offensive line was awful all around last season, but if any one player took the brunt of the blame, it would be right guard Anthony Bradford.
Bradford, a 2023 third-round pick out of LSU, started the first 11 games of the season, but his performance was, to put it mildly, not good. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of just 48.3, placing him at No. 118 out of 136 qualified guards. He was credited with allowing seven sacks while taking 10 penalties.
The 24-year-old guard missed the final six games of the season due to injury, with sixth-round rookie Sataoa Laumea starting in his place. Laumea wasn't great, his PFF numbers are actually even worse than Bradford's, but the line seemed slightly more cohesive with him starting.
If that wasn't enough to put him on notice, then the Seahawks drafting Grey Zabel, arguably the best interior offensive lineman in the class, certainly will be.
Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times named Bradford as one of a few veterans whose job is now at risk due to a rookie addition.
"The Seahawks used three players there [right guard] last year — Bradford, who started 11 games before suffering an ankle injury; 2024 sixth-round pick Sataoa Laumea, who started the final six games, and 2024 third-rounder Christian Haynes, who got 167 snaps rotating in for a few games," Condotta wrote. "The Seahawks appear high on Laumea, who played well against Arizona and a few other games down the stretch, and is sure to do everything they can to get the most out of Haynes, the 81st overall pick a year ago.
"That could leave it up to Bradford, a fourth-round pick in 2023, to show he deserves to survive what could be a numbers crunch up front. It’s worth remembering that the Seahawks thought he was their best option at RG for the first 11 games of last season. But he ranked just 118th out of 136 guards in the NFL via Pro Football Focus at season’s end, and the Seahawks could defer to the slightly younger players if things are relatively even."
Seattle's offensive line is a bit more stable with Zabel now in the fold, but still very shaky overall. If Bradford doesn't show that he's significantly improved throughout the rest of the offseason, then his days in the Emerald City may be numbered.
