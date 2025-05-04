Seahawks OL Grey Zabel among most impactful draft picks in NFC
For a while, it seemed like the Seattle Seahawks were simply burying their heads in the sand when it came to addressing their greatest need, the offensive line.
Thankfully, that's not the case anymore.
The Seahawks selected North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, marking the first time they've taken an interior offensive lineman in the first round since 2016. Zabel is a powerful, athletic lineman who can play virtually anywhere up front, and should make an impact right away.
On that note, Yardbarker's Logan Lazarczyk believes Zabel to be one of the five most impactful draft picks in the NFC.
"Seattle's offensive line issues from 2024 must be fixed with new starting QB Sam Darnold, who is less mobile than last season's starter, Geno Smith," Lazarczyk wrote. "The Seahawks understood that and selected Zabel, who they hope will lower their sack total from last season (54, lower than only two other teams).
"The former North Dakota State guard will provide a huge lift to Seattle's offense, which will be looking to establish the run with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak taking over the play-calling duties. Zabel's versatility will allow the Seahawks to adjust accordingly if players along the offensive line continue to struggle.
It's impossible to understate just how dire of a position the Seahawks' offensive line was in before this.
They couldn't pass block, they couldn't run block and virtually every position resembled a revolving door with how many players started last season, the only exception being Charles Cross at left tackle. They only lost more offensive line depth this offseason, leaving them in an even more dire position.
Zabel obviously won't solve all those problems by himself, but he's a long-overdue starting point for Seattle.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL power rankings say Seahawks rival had worst offseason of any team
Insider says Jalen Milroe was best-case scenario at QB for the Seahawks
NFL analyst names favorite Seattle Seahawks pick in the 2025 NFL draft
Seattle Seahawks 53-man roster projection: 10 offensive lineman make cut