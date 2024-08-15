Tennessee Titans Name Starting QB vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Tennessee Titans have named quarterback Malik Willis as their starter for Saturday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Brian Callahan told reporters.
Willis reportedly took most reps with the No. 2 offense throughout Thursday's joint practice, so it seems like the natural progression to have him start on Saturday.
"[Willis has] earned the right to have the opportunity to play with that group," Callahan said, per the Tennessean.
The 25-year-old was a 2022 third-round pick by Tennessee, though many expected him to go significantly higher. Through his first two seasons, though, Willis hasn't seen much playing time and has struggled when he has seen the field. In 11 regular season games, including three starts as a rookie, Willis has completed 53 percent of his passes for 350 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also rushed for 144 yards and one touchdown in that time.
Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Willis completed five of seven passes for 38 yards while adding 42 yards on four carries.
Currently, Willis is in a competition with Mason Rudolph for the backup quarterback job behind starter Will Levis. Levis got the start against the 49ers last week, with Rudolph and Willis coming in later.
Tennessee also announced that starters will not play on Saturday, so Seattle won't see Levis in-game. The other two quarterbacks will see plenty of action, though, with Willis probably getting the bulk of snaps.
The Seahawks and Titans kick off from Nissan Stadium at 4 p.m. PDT, ending a spirited two days of joint practices.