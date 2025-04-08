Tom Brady gave Geno Smith warm welcome after trade from Seahawks
For many NFL players, changing teams can feel overhwlming at first. However, it probably helps when the greatest player of all time welcomes them to their new home.
That's exactly what happened for Geno Smith, who, after a blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders, received a call from none other than Tom Brady himself. Brady is now a minority owner of the Raiders, and as this offseason has shown, is very involved in key decisions.
Apparently, Brady is a big fan of Smith's game, and particularly loves how the former Comeback Player of the Year re-invented himself in his 30s.
“I’ve always really been hard on myself about being able to play the game without using all the physical attributes,” Smith told SI's Albert Breer. “And from watching my tape, that’s something that he noticed, how I handle protections and can get in and out of plays. We ran a very intricate system [last year]. It was our first year in the system, but we didn’t hold back on anything. And I think that’s something that he recognized, he noticed. …
“Stuff from the neck up, decision making, leadership, just all those things are the things that Tom talked to me about reasons why they wanted me.”
That alone would be exciting for Smith, but the story doesn't end there.
After the trade became official, Brady invited Smith to his home in Miami. The two reportedly talked about football, life as a quarterback and what it took for Brady to play into his mid 40s, which Smith hopes to learn from as he plans on playing "many more years."
“We sat and talked for hours,” Smith said. “You’re sitting there, you’re like, ‘Man, it’s Tom Brady.’ But then, again, I mean, he’s got a hand in the organization that I’m playing for. There’s a lot of responsibility there.”
Last season, Smith completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions for the Seahawks. The Raiders recently rewarded him with a two-year, $75 million extension that keeps him in Sin City through the 2027 season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks could take this year’s Russell Wilson in 2025 NFL draft
Seahawks’ freak athlete ranked among NFL’s top free agents for 2026
Mike Macdonald comments could mean more bad news for offensive line
Seahawks insider names 3 biggest needs going into the 2025 NFL draft