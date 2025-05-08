Trade proposal sends Seahawks’ dud tight end Noah Fant away to AFC South
Noah Fant joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 as part of the Russell Wilson trade. Originally selected at No. 20 overall in the 2019 NFL draft, Fant had shown flashes of being a receiving threat at the tight end position. Unfortunately, throughout his three years in Seattle, he hasn’t lived up to the hype.
Fant has been a decent starter, recording 130 receptions for 1,400 yards with five touchdowns for the Seahawks. The problem is that he hasn’t been a dynamic player and isn’t a huge threat in the red zone.
This offseason, Seattle looked to upgrade the position, using a second-round pick on Miami’s Elijah Arroyo. With the rookie’s arrival, there’s a chance Fant could be on the way out and PFF’s Mason Cameron thinks that should happen this offseason. Cameron says the Jacksonville Jaguars, who recently released Evan Engram, would be an ideal landing spot.
”Jacksonville could turn around and use that cap savings to acquire a cheaper alternative at tight end in Seattle’s Noah Fant. While Fant isn’t a game-breaking threat, he has ranked in the 83rd percentile at beating zone coverage over the past three seasons.” — Cameron, PFF
It doesn’t seem ideal for the Jaguars to move on from Engram to save cap space only to dedicate that space to another tight end. Instead, they’re more likely to stick with Brenton Strange, who made huge strides during his second season in the league.
That said, it would make sense for the Seahawks to move on from Fant, although it might be difficult to find anyone wanting to take on his $8.49 million salary.
