What Charles Cross said about his contract talks with Seahawks
It's been a while since the Seattle Seahawks had a first-round pick worthy of a signing a big second contract, but left tackle Charles Cross is absolutely one of them.
Cross, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State, has been the anchor of the Seahawks' offensive line since his arrival. The 24-year-old earned an 82.5 overall grade (10th among 140 offensive tackles) from Pro Football Focus last season, as well as an 81.3 pass block grade (15th) and 77.9 run block grade (16th). With how bad the Seahawks' offensive line was as a whole last season, him playing so well is nothing short of a miracle.
Earlier this offseason, the Seahawks picked up Cross' fifth-year option to keep him under contract through 2026 season and giving him a nice raise. That's a nice reward, and it's nice to see Seattle actually pick up a fifth-year option, but it's not the main prize.
That would be the massive extension he's now eligible for, which could make him one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the league. For now, though, that's not at the forefront of Cross' mind.
"I’m just worried about right now, that’s it," Cross said. "We’ll get to that when that time comes."
Granted, that seems to be waht just about every NFL player in the midst of contract negotiations says, but it's still nice to hear. For a more candid reaction, look no further than what Cross said when asked about his fifth-year option.
"I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but Seattle," Cross said. "I love the fans here, I love the team. One of the greatest organizations in the NFL. I like it here a lot."
The Seahawks made many of the moves they did this offseason to free up cap space for the future, and what better use of that newfound cap space than extending their franchise lineman.
