NFL analyst feels 'indifferent' about Seattle Seahawks' offseason moves
The Seattle Seahawks still have time to upgrade their roster before the 2025 NFL season begins, but they've completed most of the heavy lifting at this point. With the draft behind us and few impact free agents available, don't expect any major moves before Week 1 arrives.
The team made significant changes on offense, but it's unclear if these moves made Seattle better or worse. The Seahawks signed Sam Darnold in free agency and traded former stating quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Seattle also traded Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and signed veteran Cooper Kupp as a replacement. While the team was praised for its 11-player draft class, the Seahawks are arguably the NFL's biggest wild card entering the 2025 season.
SI's Gilberto Manzano wasn't sure what to make of Seattle in his offseason winners and losers column. The Seahawks weren't listed as winners or losers, landing in the "indifferent" section.
"I’ve repeatedly mentioned that the Seahawks got worse by swapping Geno Smith and Metcalf for Darnold and Cooper Kupp," wrote Manzano. "Still, the Seahawks had an impressive draft class, so I’ve come around on them for 2025."
While this "indifferent" label may feel like a cop-out, it's truly anyone's guess as to how Darnold will fare replacing Smith, whose contributions were vastly underrated outside of Seattle.
"It makes sense why coach Mike Macdonald and GM John Schneider made these drastic changes. Smith and Metcalf were part of the core group that didn’t get far in the post–Russell Wilson era with just one blowout wild-card loss in three years," added Manzano.
"Now Macdonald gets to do it with his guys in Year 2. I’m not sure how far they can get with Darnold and a suspect offensive line, but at least they have an intriguing insurance plan with rookie QB Jalen Milroe."
There's plenty of time for speculation before the team's Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. It should be interesting to see how Darnold fares against his former team in the season opener.
