What is Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith's Fantasy Value in 2024?
The fantasy football season is approaching, and the Seattle Seahawks have multiple position groups with players who should be relatively high on draft boards.
These point totals and projections are compiled based on a point per reception (PPR) scoring format. If you are in a league that employs a standard, half-PPR or other format, the point totals will vary. Point totals and 2024 projections are courtesy of Sleeper.com.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith took a step back in raw production and fantasy output last season. Will he be more fantasy-relevant in 2024?
Previous two seasons and 2024 projections
2022: 399/572, 4,282 yards, 30 TD, 11 INT; 68 att, 366 yards, TD, 8 fumbles – 313.88 points (QB5)
2023: 323/499, 3,624 yards, 20 TD, 9 INT; 37 att, 155 yards, TD, 5 fumbles – 236.26 points (QB19)
2024 (projected by Sleeper): 3,773 yards, 24 TD, 11 INT; 147 yards, TD – 239.62 (QB24)
Sleeper projected average draft position (ADP): 101
2023 season notes
Season-high points: 29.96 (23-for-41 passing, 334 yards, 3 TDs, INT; 2 rush, 6 yards, TD; Week 13 vs. Dallas)
Season-low points: 2.68 (13-for-28 passing, 157 yards, INT; 2 rush, 4 yards; Week 9 vs. Baltimore)
Averages: 21.5 completions, 33.3 attempts, 251.5 yards, 1.3 TDs, 0.6 INTs; 2.5 rush, 10.3 yards, 0.06 TDs
Outlook
After finishing as QB5 in 2022, Smith was far less effective from a fantasy standpoint in 2023, finishing as QB19. He did miss two games, however, which hindered his overall production further. Adjusting Smith’s stats to a 17-game season brings him much closer to where he was in 2022 — but still lower.
2023 adjusted stats (17 games): 366/566, 4,131 yards, 23 TD, 10 INT; 42 att, 176 yards, TD; 6 fumbles – 258.84 points (QB15)
This adjustment would have, ironically, placed Smith right below his new teammate, Sam Howell (278.54 points), and his former teammate, Russell Wilson (264.9 points). He would have been just a few points ahead of Matthew Stafford (254.1 points), who also missed two games last season. Smith’s passing yardage would have rivaled his 2022 numbers, but his rushing production and passing touchdowns still would have fallen short.
Sleeper has Smith finishing well below QB15 in 2024, while barely producing more points than he did in just 15 games. This is opposite to the direction Smith should be trending, especially as he enters new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s quarterback-friendly scheme. His stock should be rising, not falling, as Smith may be the perfect NFL quarterback to operate the offense that will utilize plenty of vertical routes while giving him easy outlets to avoid incompletions and turnover-worthy plays. With the receiving talent around him, which also has the ideal skill sets to maximize the scheme, there is no way Smith will finish as QB24 in 2024.
Smith may not reach his high of QB5 again, but he should land somewhere in the top 10, barring an implosion of the offensive line and a complete inability to protect him. If he has time to regularly go through his reads, Smith will excel in the offense, and he could have north of 30 passing touchdowns and 4,200 passing yards. This, of course, would be the best season of Smith’s career, which is absolutely possible.
As a result, Smith should be considered a set-and-forget starter in all fantasy leagues until proven otherwise, and he will be especially valuable in two-quarterback leagues when stacked with another top-10 player — a situation that could be made possible by other members of your league undervaluing him. Don’t expect to get massive rushing numbers like other dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, but around 150 rushing yards remain likely. Smith could truly light up defenses with his arm this season, and you’ll want him on your roster when he does.