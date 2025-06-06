What Sam Darnold said about Seattle Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe at OTAs
Sam Darnold signed a three-year contract worth up to $100.5 million with the Seattle Seahawks. After signing the deal, it became apparent that Seattle had protected itself, with Darnold's contract having a clause that allows the team to opt out after one year.
If Darnold plays at the same level we saw in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, the Seahawks would be happy to keep him around at that salary. If he reverts to the form we saw prior to that season, they’re likely to move on. Again, the front office in Seattle hedged their bets by bringing in a developmental quarterback in Jalen Milroe.
MORE: Klint Kubiak says Seahawks' most critical offensive competition is 'wide open'
Knowing Milroe could eventually take Darnold's job, it would be understandable if the veteran felt threatened. That's not the case with Darnold and Milroe, as Darnold claims sharing the room with Milroe (and Drew Lock) is amazing.
“It’s just amazing to be able to share that room and have some great guys that are not only eager to learn but also guys that are great dudes that can also hang out,” Darnold said via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.
Darnold called Milroe a great person and athlete, adding that he understands why Seattle selected him
“I love J. I see why they took him. Just a great dude who can sling the rock. And he’s a great athlete as well.”
