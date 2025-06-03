Where does Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe rank among backup QBs?
The excitement surrounding Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe is definitely real in the Emerald City, as fans and media envision not only all the ways the team could use him this year, but how he could take over as the starter in the future.
That said, he'll have to earn his respect across the broader NFL world.
Since the draft, there hasn't been much national attention on Milroe despite his athletic gifts. Understandable considering he's going to be a backup for at least this season, but it still feels like he's flying under the radar even by that standard.
For instance, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano ranked Milroe at only No. 22 among backup quarterbacks.
"Milroe struggles as a passer, but his freakish athleticism could make him a dangerous playmaker," Manzano wrote. "This explains why the Seahawks rolled the dice on the Alabama product despite signing Sam Darnold in the offseason. There’s been talk coming out of Seattle about the possibility of the team utilizing Milroe as a red-zone threat this season. "
It's completely fair to be skeptical about Milroe. He's a rookie and he showed last season that he still has a lot of room to grow as a passer.
However, some of the quarterbacks ranked ahead of Milroe seem a bit questionable. For example, Hendon Hooker of the Detroit Lions is at No. 16 despite throwing a grand total of nine passes at the NFL level. He also missed his entire rookie season in 2023 after suffering a brutal knee injury at Tennessee the year before.
All that said, the ranking doesn't really matter that much. In time, Milroe will show if he's truly flying under the radar or if analysts are right to sleep on him.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Analyst says Seahawks rookie might be NFL’s most electric player
Seahawks OTAs: Jarran Reed senses different physicality from OL
Seahawks, 49ers, Rams all linked to Chargers WR as trade target