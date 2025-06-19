Who's best Seahawks legend of the 21st Century?
The Seattle Seahawks haven't been the best team in the NFL in the last 25 years, but there has been a lot of football worth celebrating in the pacific northwest.
ESPN created an All Quarter-Century team, celebrating the best players in the league over the last 25 years.
The Seahawks had one offensive inductee on the list in offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson.
"Hutchinson made the Pro Bowl every year from 2003 through 2009 and helped lead the 2005 Seahawks to Super Bowl XL, along with Walter Jones," ESPN's Aaron Schatz wrote.
"There were a number of relatively equal, strong left guards to choose from, but we went with Hutchinson over Joel Bitonio, Logan Mankins and Quenton Nelson. His impact on the NFL also stretches past the field, as he was part of a deal that led to a rule change about contracts after the "poison pill" that kept Seattle from matching the contract he signed with Minnesota in 2006."
Hutchinson was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft and played with the Seahawks for the first five seasons of his career. He played with the Minnesota Vikings from 2006-11 before one final season with the Tennessee Titans in 2012.
The defense had three entries represented by former Seahawks, including an active player in linebacker Bobby Wagner.
"Wagner has the same number of first-team All-Pro selections as Lewis (seven), which is more than any other linebacker since 2000," Schatz wrote.
"His 10 Pro Bowl selections don't even include the year he finished second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year balloting (2012) or the year he helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win (2013). Wagner also led the NFL in tackles three times."
While Wagner currently plays for the Washington Commanders, he is best-known for his time in Seattle from 2012-21 and 2023.
Wagner's teammate, Richard Sherman, also appeared on the list as one of the top cornerbacks.
"Sherman headlined the "Legion of Boom" secondary that took over the NFL in the 2010s, making thegame-clinching deflection that sent the Seahawks to their second Super Bowl appearance of the 21st century," ESPN's Seth Walder wrote.
Sherman's "Legion of Boom" teammate, Earl Thomas III, also appeared on the list.
"Thomas doesn't have many impressive numbers because you don't accumulate numbers when nobody will throw near you," Walder wrote.
"He shut down the deep part of the field for the Seahawks, earning a Pro Bowl nod in five straight seasons (2011-15). At his peak in 2013, Seattle was the No. 1 defense against both short passes and deep passes on the way to a Super Bowl XLVIII win."
Sherman was with the Seahawks from 2011-17, where he overlapped with Thomas, who began in Seattle in 2010 and left in 2018.
The final inductee comes on special teams, where Devin Hester is listed as the best return specialist since 2000. He is best known for his eight seasons with the Chicago Bears, but finished his career in 2016 as a Seahawks signee for the postseason, where he appeared in two games.
Out of all these players, it's tough to compare since they all play different positions. Hutchinson and Hester are already in the Hall of Fame, but there's a chance the other three make their way there at some point down the line.
Hester can probably be ruled out due to his limited involvement with the Seahawks, but he should still be recognized as the NFL's best return man of all-time.
Wagner is still playing and had the longest tenure with the Seahawks, which might give him the edge over Thomas and Sherman. However, Thomas and Sherman were more dominant during their primes.
Ultimately, the title should go to Wagner, who leads the franchise in tackles by over 300, though arguments for others in a fun debate should be welcomed.
