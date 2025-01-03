Winning Takes Top Priority as Seahawks QB Geno Smith Pursues Incentives
Entering a season finale with no bearing on the standings, it would have been easy for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to dance around questions about financial incentives that he has a chance to notch on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Speaking with reporters prior to Thursday's practice, however, Smith admitted it would be difficult not to think about his pursuit of passing yard and completion percentage benchmarks in his contract that both remain well within reach with just four quarters left to play. Without a playoff spot to pursue and several million dollars hanging in the balance, he's more than aware of those escalators and wants to cash in to close out the season as any player would under similar circumstances.
But among the incentives that he can achieve on Sunday, Smith also stands to gain $2 million for guiding the Seahawks win a 10th game, which should help the veteran quarterback stay focused on the prize that matters most rather than "chasing" individual accolades.
"As far as milestones and stuff, I kind of let those things just take care of themselves, I got to go out there and play football, do the right thing no matter what happens," Smith said. "Yeah, you want to hit those, you want to achieve all the things you can achieve but well within the respects of the game, so just going out there and playing football. Obviously it's going to be on your mind, you know about it but you try not to think about it. You just go out there and do the right thing and let the chips fall where they may."
Two years ago, coming off a breakout 2022 season that culminated with Comeback Player of the Year honors, Smith did the Seahawks a solid by signing a three-year extension littered with incentives, making his contract one of the best bargains among starting quarterbacks in the NFL while offering him the opportunity to earn money back through performance.
With the escalators based off of his numbers from 2022, Smith's contract outlined opportunities to earn up to $10 million in additional roster bonuses by throwing for more than 4,282 yards, tossing 30 or more touchdown passes, completing 69.755 percent or higher of his pass attempts, posting a passer rating of 100.874 or higher, and leading the team to 10 or more regular season/playoff wins. If he hit all five benchmarks, he would receive an additional $5 million.
In the first year of his new deal, Smith missed a pair of games due to injury, ultimately coming up short on all five escalators as the Seahawks narrowly missed the postseason with a 9-8 record. But this season, slinging the pigskin in coordinator Ryan Grubb's pass-heavy scheme, he's in position to clinch three of them at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
If Smith didn't play in the finale, he would already have $2 million locked up while making history in the process. Though interceptions have been problematic this year, he enters the weekend with a 70.2 percent completion rate, and if that stands after Week 18, he will become just the 19th quarterback in NFL history to achieve that mark for a full season.
In addition, Smith only needs 184 passing yards to surpass his own franchise single-season record set two years ago and a victory over the Rams would ensure double-digit wins for the first time since 2020, opening up his bank account for $4 million more in incentives.
On Wednesday, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald reaffirmed that winning a 10th game as a team goal trumps all individual pursuits. But he understands what is at stake for players such as Smith and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who needs five catches to break Tyler Lockett's single-season franchise record, and if achieving those feats gives the team a better chance to win, he's all in on scheming opportunities for players to reach those milestones.
Respecting his coach for always being a straight shooter on all fronts, Smith shares that same viewpoint with Macdonald, as he's eager for the chance to lead Seattle to one more victory before the offseason arrives while also pushing for his own individual marks in the process as part of the continued foundational building process for next season.
'You got to appreciate him saying that, just being open and honest about it. Coach understands. He's always been that way and I think that's what makes him who he is. I think that's why guys respect him, because he's pretty honest in his assessment with everything. Appreciate him for that."
