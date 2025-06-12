Seahawks' NFL playoff scenario requires rival Rams, 49ers to fall off in 2025
Entering the 2025 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks are amidst a three-year playoff drought. The last time they actually won a playoff game was in 2019 and they still haven't advanced past the divisional round since, well - you know. Put it another way, it's hard to consider this team a contender when they haven't had any luck against heavyweights for several years.
That might change this coming season, but realistically the Seahawks are going to need a few lucky breaks for that to happen. For one thing, they will need their new starting quarterbackSam Darnold to keep growing after a breakout year in Minnesota - which will probably require heroic work from offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak - or an unfathomable step foward from Seattle's offensive line.
Either way, the Seahawks will probably need their two most-dangerous rivals to fall off a bit in 2025. According to Brad Gagnon at Bleacher Report, the only way they'll make the playoffs is if the three other NFC West teams fall short of their potential.
"Sam Darnold gets past his late-2024 struggles and has another strong year for a competitive team, and nobody else in the division reaches their potential..."
Falling short of their potential is what the Arizona Cardinals do best, and in any case the Seahawks have won the last seven meetings between these teams - so we can safely cross them off the list as far as threats to Seattle go.
The other two are another story, though. The 49ers proved last season that injuries can turn any contender into a dud, and the Seahawks will probably need that to happen again - either to the Niners of the Rams - if they're going to squeeze into the playoff picture. Fully healthy, both San Francisco and Los Angeles appear to be stronger on paper - unless just about every move the Seahawks made to revamp their offensive personnel works out in a positive way.
The 49ers lost Deebo Samuel to the Commanders. However, the rest of their important core pieces are still in place. Brock Purdy's contract did cost them a bunch of good role players, but it will take a while before the Niners run out of room for a truly important pillar like Trent Williams or Fred Warner.
The Rams lost Cooper Kupp to the Seahawks, but probably won't miss him much given the ascension of Puka Nacua and the addition of Davante Adams. Defensively, they pulled off another coup by landing a superstar pass rusher to replace Aaron Donald with Jared Verse. As long as Matt Stafford's arm is still attached, LA will remain a very tough out for Seattle.
Most of all these two teams have coached circles around the Seahawks in recent years, as both Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan made a routine of beating Pete Carroll - which is ultimately the biggest reason why he was fired. Mike Macdonald fared a little better in 2024 but still faces a monumental challenge by having to play four games a year against two of the top five coaches in the league. Until he proves he can consistently beat them - or at least keep it close - you're wise to put your money on either the Rams or 49ers.
