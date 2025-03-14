New Seahawks’ QB Sam Darnold isn’t looking to pick up where he left off in 2024
Back in January at SoFi Stadium, then-Vikings’ quarterback Sam Darnold was dropped nine times by the Rams’ defense in Minnesota’s 27-9 loss in the first round of the NFC playoffs. On Thursday, the seven-year pro was prepared to take another hit, this time during his first news conference with his latest employer.
The Vikings finished 14-3 this past season, but settled for a wild card berth. A week before the playoff loss to the Rams, Kevin O’Connell’s club was pushed around at Ford Field by the Lions, 31-9. In those two losses, Darnold combined to complete just 53.1 percent of his throws (43-of-81) for 411 yards and one touchdown. He also turned over the ball twice, one of those a fumble returned for a touchdown by the Rams in the wild card loss, and was sacked a combined 11 times.
Hence, when Darnold was questioned about his disappointing two-game finish after putting up career numbers in his first 16 outings, well. “I was waiting for someone to bring that up,” said the 2024 Pro Bowler (via ESPN’s Brady Henderson). “I appreciate that.”
Darnold continued by saying “No, it’s fair, man. You get all the way to that point, you have the season that we had offensively as a team, and then you run into, at the end of the day only one team can win the Super Bowl. And unfortunately, we weren’t that team.”
Now he and head coach Mike Macdonald hope to be that team. Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider signed the rejuvenated signal-caller to a three-year, $100.5 million deal (via Spotrac). He takes over for Geno Smith, who was traded to the Raiders.
As for those late-season woes, Darnold gave an honest assessment of his play and how he could have avoided those sacks. “I think being able to get the ball out a little bit quicker on some of the drop back stuff that we had those last couple games and understanding where the outlets are and even if a guy is covered, even if my backs covered on a checkdown, just throwing it at his feet.
“I feel like I was taking some unnecessary sacks last year, especially those last few games...I’ll definitely be thinking about that, keeping two hands on the ball in the pocket at all times. Just doing all the little fundamental things, but that’s a big one, is being able to just get the ball out on time.”
Of course, much will depend on how much progress the Seahawks’ offensive line makes before the season. Only two teams in the league allowed more sacks than Mike Macdonald’s club (54) in 2024.
More Seahawks on SI stories
DK Metcalf bids farewell to Seattle, Seahawks and fans after big trade
Colin Cowherd hits bullseye on media hysteria over Geno/Darnold swap
Controversial Seahawks DB earns a significant performance bonus
Underappreciated vet Brandin Cooks could fill Tyler Lockett’s shoes