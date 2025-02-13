Seahawks offense gets surprisingly poor ranking going into 2025
The most frustrating thing about watching the Seattle Seahawks the last few years is knowing that they're better than their record suggests. Defensively they have had recurring issues stopping the run, which they seem to have solved with the Ernest Jones trade. Now they just need to follow through and re-sign Jones to a long-term deal to fix that problem.
Offensively, it's the same old story. While the Seahawks are relatively loaded at the skill positions, they're being held back by an offensive line that's consistently one of the worst in the league. In fact, Pro Football Focus had them ranked 31st at season's end.
That's a big reason why the offense as a whole only came in at number 20 in a new list by Pro Football Network ranking every offense around the league.
PFN on ranking Seahawks offense 20th
"In the big picture, the Seattle Seahawks offense is in a good spot after Jaxon Smith-Njigba enjoyed a Year 2 breakout that gives them upside for years to come... However, the offensive line must get fixed for 2025 to help Geno Smith avoid some of his worst habits. Seattle allowed the third-highest non-blitz pressure rate this season, and Smith responded with the most turnovers when pressured this season (13)."
Geno Smith has gone through stretches of interception-heavy play the previous couple of seasons, and in 2022 and 2023 he was able to break out of it. However, Smith was not able to do so in 2024 - and the near-total lack of reliable pass protection was a huge factor.
We had hoped that offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb could scheme around that bad offensive line, but that didn't work out. Now it falls to Klint Kubiak to not only bring out the best in Geno Smith, but to avoid his worst by getting that unit playing at a reasonably respectable level.
