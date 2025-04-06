Seahawks projected to choose TE in first round for only second time in team history
There will be a new-look attack in the Pacific Northwest. Under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, Klint Kubiak takes over at offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, while 2024 Pro Bowler Sam Darnold will be behind center. Tyler Lockett is gone, as is fellow wideout DK Metcalf. Enter Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
At tight end, Noah Fant has played six seasons, three each with the Broncos and Seahawks. He's caught 130 passes, but just five for touchdowns during his stay in Seattle. Could general manager John Schneider be looking to enhance the team’s depth chart at the position?
In the latest NFL mock draft by the Yahoo! Sports combo of Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, the duo has the Seahawks using the 18th overall selection on a position the franchise has used a first-round pick on just once since entering the league in 1976. The choice is talented tight end Tyler Warren of Penn State.
“Tight ends play a big role in the offense that new coordinator Klint Kubiak is installing in Seattle, but the Seahawks don’t have a big-time talent at tight end. Insert Warren, who is one of the best players in the draft and could be a steal in Seattle’s offense given his athleticism and wide array of skills.”
Most NFL draft analysts have either the former Nittany Lion or the University of Michigan’s Colston Loveland (who Tice and McDonald have going at No. 26 to the Rams) as the first tight end to come off the board.
Warren gets a glowing review from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. The 6’5 1/2”, 256-pound specimen comes off a season in which he totaled 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.
“The ultimate ‘whatever, whenever’ player in the 2025 draft with the size, athleticism and competitive spirit to make good on his intentions,” said Zierlein. “Warren plays with swagger and “best player on the field” energy. He imprints on games with alignment versatility, allowing opportunities for play-callers to stress the defense. Despite his size, he’s quick enough to beat man coverage underneath and plays with good recognition of holes in coverage. He has the ball skills and toughness to win contested catches and withstand punishing contact.
“He’s very capable as a lead/move blocker but will need a little improvement at sustaining blocks when blocking in-line. Warren can access all three levels of the field but is best served short and intermediate. He possesses elite football character and plays with a confidence that can be contagious. He has a chance to become one of the best tight ends in the league.”
As for the only previous time the Seahawks opted for a tight end in Round 1, that would be University of Washington standout Jerramy Stevens back in 2002.
