Seahawks' Riq Woolen passed over for rival QB as biggest 2022 gem
It’s down-time around the National Football League as training camps are still a few weeks. Analysts put together their share of revisionist history when it comes to draft choices from the recent past, or present an extremely early mock draft for 2026.
Matt Holder of Bleacher Report looked back at the previous five drafts from 2020 to 2024, and selected what he called the “biggest gem” from each year. “To qualify,” explained Holder. “a player must have been selected (sorry, no undrafted free agents count here) in the fourth round or later and have already become a significant contributor on their team.” When it came to the draft class of 2022, there seemed to be a pretty easy choice.
“Not even the 49ers thought Mr. Irrelevant would be this good,” stated Holder. "Otherwise…well, Brock Purdy would have been drafted well before he was even close to being Mr. Irrelevant. A shade above 6’0” and 212 pounds, and with underwhelming arm strength, there weren’t many reasons to believe the Iowa State product would become a quality starting quarterback in the NFL. Additionally, he needed to go to the right system to have success in the league…”
“While there was no shortage of options to choose from in the 2022 draft class,” added Holder, “it's hard to argue any of the players below are more deserving than the 2023 Pro Bowler.”
Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks’ cornerback Riq Woolen was among five players who received “Honorable Mention” accolades from Holder. He’s part of a list that includes the Dallas Cowboys’ combination of tight end Jake Ferguson and cornerback DaRon Bland, Green Bay Packers’ right tackle Zach Tom, and Los Angeles Rams’ running back Kyren Williams. Ferguson and Tom were fourth-round picks in 2022, while Woolen, Williams, and Bland were fifth-round selections.
The 153rd overall pick from Texas-San Antonio in ’22, Woolen earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie as he tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions. The three-year pro has displayed quite the nose for the football. In 48 regular-season games, he’s already amassed 16 takeaways (11 interceptions, 5 fumble recoveries)—to go along with 41 passes defensed.
While it would be tough to unseat a player who led his team to the NFC title game in 2022 and 2023, the second year resulting in a Super Bowl appearance (LVIII), this would be an interesting topic to revisit in a year or two.
