Klint Kubiak Praises Seahawks WRs for underrated quality
The Seattle Seahawks' offense looks almost completely different now than it did last season, but the biggest change isn't on the field, it's on the sideline.
Gone is Ryan Grubb, the longtime college offensive coordinator whose pass-happy approach didn't translate to the professional level. In his place is Klint Kubiak, who spent last season as the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator and has learned from some of the sharpest minds in the league.
With Kubiak now running the show, the expectation is that the Seahawks will lean on the run game to a far greater degree than they did last year. Doing that, however, requires effort from everyone, even beyond the running backs and offensive linemen.
Klint Kubiak impressed with WRs' run-blocking ability
During an appearance on Seattle Sports' "Bump & Stacy," Kubiak praised his wide receivers for their willingness to put their bodies on the line when they run block.
"I think overall, the coolest thing about our receiver group is that they’ve really bought into the run game,” Kubiak said. “They have been really physical and helping us spring some big runs, and that helps them a lot in the play-action game. So (wide receivers) coach Frisman Jackson does a phenomenal job of making them complete receivers.”
Cooper Kupp, who joined his hometown Seahawks this offseason after eight years with the Los Angeles Rams, has long been one of the best blocking receivers in the league. In fact, Rams head coach Sean McVay even treated Kupp as a pseudo tight end due to how well he blocked.
Kupp obviously isn't the only receiver laying his body on the line, but it seems he's had a positive influence on his new teammates.
Of course, Kubiak also loves his wideouts as pass catchers, but his vision for them as "complete receivers" is completely in line with his vision for the offense as a whole.
“Coach Macdonald’s goal is for us to be connected, and that’s a really big thing that he harps, and it’s a big part of how we meet,” Kubiak said. “And so it’s really important that we meet together quite a bit offensively, that we’re all on the same page, we’re all speaking the same language, we’re holding each other accountable together.
“The quarterback knows the tackles’ responsibility, the tight ends know what the receivers’ route adjustments are. And so being connected is really important for us right now.”
