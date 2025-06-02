Russell Wilson reveals why he wanted to sign with the New York Giants
Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has yet to really find his groove since leaving Seattle back in 2022. After two underwhelming seasons with the Denver Broncos, Wilson spent last year as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 10-time Pro Bowler was not re-signed by the Steelers over the offseason, eventually landing a deal with the New York Giants in free agency. Many have wondered why Wilson chose the Giants over some more appealing situations,such as joining Pete Carroll in Las Vegas.
While appearing on an episode of "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony," Wilson revealed that the biggest factor in his decision to sign with the Giants was wide receiver Malik Nabers.
“I just turned on the film and watched this guy Malik Nabers,” Wilson said. “This dude is a superstar. I saw him, watching the film before I tried to make a decision and trying to get a clear understanding of who the players are, this and that. Obviously, you see the highlights and everything else. But when you watch every single catch and every single rep and every play, you get to see the kind of player he is. He’s dynamic. He touches that football, he’s gone.”
Nabers made the best of a bad situation in New York last season. The former LSU star finished his rookie campaign with 109 catches for 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, despite the team releasing starting quarterback Daniel Jones in the middle of the season.
As for Wilson, he's joining a bit of a crowded quarterback room in New York. The Giants also signed veteran Jameis Winston and selected Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
During his 10 seasons in Seattle, Wilson passed for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions for a passer rating of 101.8. Last year, the veteran QB passed for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while leading the Steelers to a 6-5 record.
It will be interesting to see how the former Seahawks star fares playing for his fourth team in the last five seasons.
