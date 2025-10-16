Seahawks-Saints trade proposal would land Mike Macdonald's defense another superstar
There's a real chance that the Seattle Seahawks are once again a heavyweight contender in the NFL. They look strong on offense, defense and special teams and only have a few weaknesses on their roster.
As we turn the page towards the second of three phases of the regular season schedule, three clear needs have emerged.
First, the Seahawks absolutely have to find an upgrade over Anthony Bradford at right guard. If they can't clone Grey Zabel - and there's no evil twin brother to be found - it's worth exploring any number of trades with teams who have strong starters at that spot who are unikely to be in the playoff race.
Next, Seattle's secondary has been hit hard by injuries and the team could use more depth, especially at cornerback - where Riq Woolen has fallen off in a bad way.
Last is the weakside linebacker spot next to Ernest Jones. For now that spot is being manned by Tyrice Knight, who has shown plenty of upside. However, if this team is ready to contend now it's worth considering an upgrade for a potential championship run.
A new trade proposal from John Tapia at Field Gulls might be just what the doctor ordered. One of three ideas he shared is sending a fifth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for their star linebacker, Demario Davis.
"However, of the players on this list, the one non-former Seahawk, Demario Davis may be playing the best. Though already 36 years old, Demario Davis has still shown he can play, earning an 81.1 overall PFF grade, good enough to be ninth among qualified linebackers in 2025... a potential trade for Davis would be a rental for the rest of the year and could help the Seahawks at the second standup linebacker position next to Ernest Jones IV while still allowing Tyrice Knight and Drake Thomas to continue growing in this Mike Macdonald system."
Davis didn't look like he'd be anything special his first few years with the Jets. However, when he joined the Saints back in 2018 he instantly elevated his game to an elite level and has continued performing like an All-Pro ever since.
The best thing about Davis' game is that it has no glaring holes. He's awesome against the run (currently ranked fifth at linebacker by PFF), sharp in coverage for his position and is an excellent pass rushing weapon.
That last element could be particularly useful for Mike Macdonald's defense, which embraced the blitz for the first time this season last week against the Jaguars. If that's going to continue to be a part of the plan, they could use another plus pass rusher like Davis in the front-seven.
If it doesn't work out, the Seahawks will still have Knight ready to resume his starter role next season. If it does, Seattle might be making its first conference championship experience since the all-time comeback against Green Bay.
