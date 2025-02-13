Seahawks predicted to sign 3-time All-Pro defender in free agency
Though he's no longer in his prime, the Seattle Seahawks could be a prime destination for a former three-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler. Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Seahawks are searching for talent at that position.
Fansided writer Nick Villano ranked the top 30 free agents in 2025 and predicted where they would land. Villano projected Mack would join the Seahawks, who may part ways with Dre'Mont Jones this offseason.
"Finding that right fit is admittedly hard," Villano wrote. "Mack feels like one of those free agents who signs a deal that makes fans just look at their phone notifications and say, 'Hmm.' That’s where the Seattle Seahawks jump in.
"If the Seahawks decide to keep Geno Smith in-house, their biggest need is pass rush. They had a respectable 45 sacks this season, and they only allowed 3,600 passing yards against, but they could use another body. While the Seahawks could add that in the draft, putting Mack there for a year could provide a template for a dominant defense."
Mack didn't have an eye-popping statistical season in 2024, but he was effective. He finished with 39 tackles, six sacks, 15 quarterback hits and nine pass deflections. It was a step back from his 74-tackle, 17-sack season in 2023, but he still earned his ninth Pro Bowl selection during the first campaign in Jim Harbaugh's Chargers defense.
A former fifth overall pick by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2014, Mack has put together a potential Hall of Fame career in his 11 NFL seasons. He won Defensive Player of the Year in his third season (2016) after posting 73 tackles, 11 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a pick-six.
That was the second of four consecutive double-digit sack seasons for Mack, who was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2018. He had single-digit sacks every year from 2019-22, but never finished with less than six. His 17 sacks last season were a career high at age 32.
If Jones becomes a cap casualty for Seattle this offseason, the Seahawks will want backup at the position for Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall and Boye Mafe. Mack could be a perfect veteran option, and could be relatively cheap as he enters his age 34 season.
