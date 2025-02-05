Seahawks Hall of Famer ranked among best NFL players to never win a Super Bowl
The Seattle Seahawks first took the field in 1976 as an expansion team. Roughly 20 years later, wide receiver Steve Largent stepped to the podium in Canton, Ohio. He became the first player in franchise history to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Originally a fourth-round draft choice of the Houston Oilers in ’76, he was dealt to the Seahawks that same year. He spent 14 seasons in the Pacific Northwest. He still holds the franchise records for catches (819), receiving yards (13,089) and touchdown grabs (100).
While that reception ranks further down the all-time list than it used to, Largent’s yardage total ranks 19th in NFL annals. The seven-time Pro Bowler and 1985 All-Pro is one of 12 players in league history to total at least 100 TD grabs.
He was also on a team that didn't sniff the playoffs until 1983. Led by head coach Chuck Knox, the Seahawks reached the postseason just four times during Largent’s stint. The closest the club got to the Super Bowl in those days was the aforementioned 1983. The Seahawks beat the Broncos in the wild card game, then stunned the favored Dolphins at the Orange Bowl in the divisional round. A week later, Knox’s team could not beat the Raiders for a third time that season and fell in the AFC title game, 30-14, at the L.A. Coliseum.
CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo recently ranked the 25 greatest players to not hoist a Lombardi Trophy, and Largent ranks 19th on a list that has a trio of fellow Hall of Famers—Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss, respectively—securing the top three spots.
What could have been for arguably the greatest player for a franchise that will celebrate its 50th season in 2025.
