Reunion time for Sam Darnold, 4 other things to know about Seahawks vs. Vikings

So it’s Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold vs. the franchise that he helped guide to a 14-3 record and a wild card berth in 2024. Later today at Lumen Field, it was supposed to be the former Minnesota Vikings’ field general vs. their current starter. However, 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy (who missed his entire rookie season) is currently in concussion protocol. So much for that storyline.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.

Rookie Max Brosmer will be Minnesota’s third different starting quarterback this season. That’s quite a departure from a year ago, when Darnold started all 17 regular-season games and a playoff tilt. The Vikings’ offense has been a major disappointment, ranked 28th in the league in total yards per game, and on Sunday will be dealing with one of the league’s best and most physical defensive units.

This is a vitally important game for the Seahawks, who still trail the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. It’s worth noting that Seattle’s 8-3 record includes a so-so mark 4-3 mark vs. conference opponents. This is a golden opportunity for Macdonald’s club against a 4-7 team headed in the wrong direction.

Seahawks vs. Vikings History

Including an ugly 10-9 playoff win at Minnesota in 2015, the Seahawks have nearly doubled the Vikings’ victory total in the overall standings (13-7). However, it’s the Purple Gang has prevailed in the last two encounters dating back to 2021. A year ago in Week 16 at Seattle, then-Vikings’ quarterback Sam Darnold threw a 39-yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson with 3:51 to play and rallied O’Connell’s team to a 27-24 win.

Try and Follow the Bouncing Football

Entering Week 13, no two teams have turned over the ball more than the Vikings (21) and Seahawks (20). As for the Vikings, quarterbacks McCarthy (11) and Carson Wentz (5) have combined for 16 of those miscues. That turnover number for O’Connell’s disappointing team already equals last season’s total.

Thanks to better play up front, Seattle’s ground game has been more productive this season to date. A year ago, Macdonald’s club was 28th in the NFL—averaging 95.7 yards per game on the ground. In 2025, they are running for 116.2 yards per game via the 1-2 punch of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a touchdown catch against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.

Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Minnesoat defensive coordinator Brian Flores played a huge role in the team’s 14-3 finish a year ago. While the Vikings gave up plenty of passing yards, only the Ravens allowed fewer yards on the ground. That’s not the case this season as his defense is allowing 128.7 yards per game rushing—24th in the NFL in 2025.

It sounds so obvious, and yet opposing defenses have yet to really catch up to the Seahawks’ third-year wideout. Seattle’s talented Jaxon Smith Njigba leads the NFL with 1,313 receiving yards. The consistent performer and 2024 Pro Bowler has already totaled 100-plus yards in eight of his 11 outings this season.

