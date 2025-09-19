All Seahawks

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald gives Grey Zabel the ultimate 'rookie' compliment

Just two games into his NFL career, Seattle Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald says offensive lineman Grey Zabel isn't playing like a rookie.

Richie Whitt

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) pass rushes at the line of scrimmage against Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76)
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) pass rushes at the line of scrimmage against Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76) / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Last April the Seahawks selected Zabel with the 18th overall pick in the first round, making him the franchise's highest-drafted interior offensive lineman since Hall of Famer Steve Hutchinson in 2001. So far, so good.

Flanked by experienced veterans Charles Cross, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford and Abe Lucas, Zabel is contributing to and offensive line that has kept quarterback Sam Darnold upright and opened sufficient holes for running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.

Lucas was shoved into Darnold's lap in the pocket on Seattle's final possession in the opener to cause a game-losing fumble, but for the most part the offensive line has been a pleasant surprise. In last week's win at the Pittsburgh Steelers, 17 of Seattle's 29 running backs rushes - including Walker's game-sealing touchdown - went left behind Zabel and Cross.

“I think you’ve got to give credit to the guys around me," Zabel says of his early success. "At the end of the day you can’t be a rookie in this league, because you get that pass through the first play of the season and then the rest of the time you got to be a left guard that protects your QB.”

Steelers safety Chuck Clark (21) tackles Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9)
Steelers safety Chuck Clark (21) tackles Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

