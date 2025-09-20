Klint Kubiak reveals long-term plan for Seahawks' running back workload
If you're a Fantasy Football owner confused trying to figure out the Seattle Seahawks' running back hierarchy, imagine being an opposing defensive coordinator.
Kenneth Walker has started Seattle's two games and has more yards (125 to 57), but Zach Charbonnet has more carries (27 to 25) and has played more snaps (64 to 43).
MORE: Final Week 3 injury report spells bad news for Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet, Julian Love
With Charbonnet listed as "doubtful" for Sunday's game against the 0-2 New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field, offensive coordinator Klink Kubiak will likely throw backup George Holani into the mix to further muddy the waters. Long-term, however, Kubiak has a clear picture of the plan.
“I want both (Walker and Charbonnet) to play as much as possible,” Kubiak said this week. “We’ve got to keep finding ways to get them both involved. But I see two starters.”
MORE: Seahawks' legend Richard Sherman makes bizarre claim about Marshawn Lynch
Walker has a burst of speed and open-field moves that add a unique quality to Seattle's running game. Charbonnet has possesses an inside toughness and nose for the end zone.
In other words, defenses - and Fantasy Football owners - should prepare for a heavy dose of ... both.
“You need multiple really good backs,” head coach Mike Macdonald said this week on his radio show. “I feel like in recent history, it’s hard for it to be one bell cow all the time in all these great rushing offenses. Really, any great offense needs multiple backs. We’re fortunate to have the guys we have.”
More Seahawks on SI stories
What Mike Macdonald said about the Seahawks’ surprise breakout DB
Seahawks’ injury situation already becoming problem going into Week 3
How Sam Darnold upstaged Aaron Rodgers in a few that few QBs have
It certainly looks like Seahawks did not need to trade for Micah Parsons