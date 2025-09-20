All Seahawks

Klint Kubiak reveals long-term plan for Seahawks' running back workload

According to Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, both Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are "starters."

Richie Whitt

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball past Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) in Week 2
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball past Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) in Week 2 / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
If you're a Fantasy Football owner confused trying to figure out the Seattle Seahawks' running back hierarchy, imagine being an opposing defensive coordinator.

Kenneth Walker has started Seattle's two games and has more yards (125 to 57), but Zach Charbonnet has more carries (27 to 25) and has played more snaps (64 to 43).

With Charbonnet listed as "doubtful" for Sunday's game against the 0-2 New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field, offensive coordinator Klink Kubiak will likely throw backup George Holani into the mix to further muddy the waters. Long-term, however, Kubiak has a clear picture of the plan.

“I want both (Walker and Charbonnet) to play as much as possible,” Kubiak said this week. “We’ve got to keep finding ways to get them both involved. But I see two starters.”

Walker has a burst of speed and open-field moves that add a unique quality to Seattle's running game. Charbonnet has possesses an inside toughness and nose for the end zone.

In other words, defenses - and Fantasy Football owners - should prepare for a heavy dose of ... both.

“You need multiple really good backs,” head coach Mike Macdonald said this week on his radio show. “I feel like in recent history, it’s hard for it to be one bell cow all the time in all these great rushing offenses. Really, any great offense needs multiple backs. We’re fortunate to have the guys we have.”

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) celebrates a touchdown against the 49ers in Week 1
Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) celebrates a touchdown against the 49ers in Week 1 / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

