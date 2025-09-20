Jaxon Smith-Njigba has chance to make Seahawks history vs. Saints
Over the years the Seattle Seahawks have enjoyed some fantastic play at wide receiver. During the Pete Carroll years they were largely underrated but nevertheless brilliant performers. Of course, the greatest player in franchise history was wide receiver Steve Largent, who made seven Pro Bowl teams on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
As great as Largent was and as much as he accomplished, he never did something that Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a chance to do in tomorrow's game against the New Orleans Saints. If JSN posts 100 receiving yards or more, he'll be the first Seahawk to do so in the first three games of a season.
JSN vs. Seahawks history
Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett are generally considered the next-two best wide receivers that have ever suited up for the Seahawks but they never even came close to this milestone. Neither did DK Metcalf during his spectacular six-year run with the Seahawks.
While it's still early in the game, Smith-Njigba has a chance to enjoy a better pro career than all of them, Largent included.
JSN on pace for special career
During his first season, JSN was forced to play third-fiddle behind Metcalf and Lockett, an arrangement that seems utterly ridiculous now that we've seen what he can do with a decent share of the targets. Nevertheless, he managed to put up over 600 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie.
Last year it didn't take long for Smith-Njigba to force his way into the WR1 spot as Lockett declined and Metcalf was too-often contained by opponents. He wound up posting 100 catches, 1,130 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
So far this season JSN has gone off on the San Francisco 49ers for nine catches and 124 yards and followed up with another productive outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, totaling eight catches and 103 yards. He hasn't found the end zone yet, but that's only a matter of time.
What we are witnessing here is the birth of a new bonafide Seahawks superstar. If he does set the record, it will likely only be the first of many.
