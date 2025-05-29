Seahawks swap UDFAs ahead of second OTA practice
The Seattle Seahawks' 90-man roster will keep evolving throughout the offseason, and the team made a small adjustment on Thursday following their first session of organized team activities on May 27.
Seattle signed undrafted free agent defensive lineman Anthony Campbell, per the team's official website, adding depth to the interior of the front line. Campbell participated in rookie minicamps with the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on a tryout basis earlier this offseason.
Defensive tackle DeMeco Roland was waived to free up Campbell's spot on the 90-man roster. Roland was signed earlier this offseason, also as an undrafted free agent. Roland (6-3, 340 pounds) played in 17 games with Southern Miss from 2023-24 and totaled 34 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a pass deflection.
Campbell (6-6, 307 pounds) was much less productive in his college career, but could be a developmental prospect based on his size. He played two seasons at Louisiana-Monroe where he appeared in 18 games, totaling 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Campbell transferred to Miami ahead of the 2023-24 season, appearing in nine games and recording just one tackle and half a tackle for loss.
Regardless, Campbell adds competition to the defensive line and could be a practice squad candidate that head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde try to develop. NFL teams can never have too many big bodies in the middle of the front line.
The Seahawks have their second of nine OTA sessions on Thursday, the first of a back-to-back practice series. Their next sessions will be on June 2, June 4-5, June 9 and June 11-12. Those OTA sessions precede mandatory mini camp from June 17-19.
Seattle needs as much defensive line depth as it can get as it continues to try and bolster its run defense, which has been up and down the past few seasons. Campbell will have his first opportunity to impress the Seahawks' coaches on Thursday.
