Fans call out questionable kickoff time of Seahawks-Texans Monday Night Football game
Week 7 brought many one-sided matchups, but Monday Night Football was where some of the best games would be played. The first matchup featured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions, starting at 7 pm Eastern Time/6 pm Central Time. The second big Monday Night Football featured the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Houston Texans, starting at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central Time.
Both matchups would be airing on ESPN, while the Buccaneers vs. Lions game will also air on ESPN. This is a completely different setting of the NFL's two Week 6 Monday Night Football games between the Buffalo Bills at the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears at the Washington Commanders. The Bills vs. Falcons game started at 7:15 Eastern/6:15 Central on ESPN, while the Bears vs. Commanders started at 8:15 Eastern/7:15 Central on ABC.
The Seahawks' home game would start at 10 P.M. Pacific, but the time is a nightmare for fans and media along the East Coast. By the time the game likely reaches the third quarter, it will already be past midnight into Tuesday.
ESPN announced on Wednesday that two MNF games combined for 21.9 million viewers, but those two games were only separated by an hour. The two games on Monday are separated by three games, with the main intention of ABC family networks is to watch the games back-to-back.
This version of a Monday Night Football doubleheader has thrown several football fans off the idea of dual football on a work/school night. Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about the questionable decision by ESPN.
A couple of fans voiced their displeasure with the idea of a Monday Night Football doubleheader altogether.
Please stop this MNF doubleheader nonsense.— Grey☀ but spooky 🎃 (@TweetsByGrey) October 16, 2025
"Please stop this MNF Doubleheader nonsense"
Two fans brought up the college football equivalent of football near or at midnight called 'Pac 12 after dark.'
You’re not PAC 12 after dark no NFL game should be starting later than 8 pm eastern 10 pm is nuts https://t.co/AtAyREkHDG— Jah 🎭 (@KyleMcCordMuse) October 16, 2025
"You’re not PAC 12 after dark no NFL game should be starting later than 8 pm eastern 10 pm is nuts."
"NFL has a Pac-12 After Dark game this week, in spirit"
One fan might have taken their displeasure on the doubleheader games a little too far as they called for someone's job.
"Whoever created the MNF Doubleheader needs to be fired."
While the Seahawks will get their own nationally televised matchup, it comes at a time when many football fans head to bed. The ratings might be well along the West Coast, but along the East Coast, the potential lack of viewers will only hurt the matchup between two playoff teams.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks-Saints trade proposal would add familiar weapon to Klint Kubiak's offense
Biggest injury for Seattle Seahawks leaving secondary very thin
NFL Network expert names Seattle Seahawks among top-two teams in NFC
What Seahawks QB Sam Darnold said about facing Texans' top-ranked scoring defense