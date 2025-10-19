What Seahawks QB Sam Darnold said about facing Texans' top-ranked scoring defense
Through his first six games with the Seattle Seahawks, Sam Darnold has not only exceeded all expectations laid before him, but has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
Darnold, 28, has completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 1,541 yards, 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Many doubted his ability to follow his career season in 2024 - when he completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record - but he's on pace to put up similar, if not better, numbers this season.
If he wants to keep his hot start going, however, he'll have to solve a stingy Houston Texans defense on Monday night. The Texans, who are fresh off their bye week, rank first in scoring defense (12.2 points allowed per game) and fourth in total defense (265.8 yards allowed per game). They also have several superstars on that side of the ball, including cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.
As he so often does for his opponents, Darnold heaped praise on Houston's defense ahead of Monday's matchup.
"I feel like I'm a broken record at this point, but another great defense we're going against," Darnold told reporters Thursday. "Houston, coach DeMeco Ryans over there, I feel like he has those guys rolling. You know, their defense is playing really well, they're playing at a high level. Offense is too, obviously, but just all the guys that they have on defense, they have such great personnel - the guys up front, the linebackers, the secondary.
"They fly around, they know their scheme inside and out, and they do a great job. Whether they want to play coverage or pressure or play man-to-man, they do a really good job in that. We've got our hands full this like, but again, like I say all the time, we're really excited about this opportunity."
The Texans started out the season poorly as the offense looked absolutely lost in three-straight losses, but have now won two in a row against weaker opponents. Through it all, though, the defense pulled its weight and then some, and they know that unit is key to victory in Seattle.
Will Darnold rise to the occasion, as he has throughout the season? That could be the key to victory for the Seahawks.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Struggling Seahawks star linked to Cowboys ahead of trade deadline
Seahawks ascend into top five teams in latest NFL power rankings
Unfathomable 1-win team ranked ahead of red-hot Seahawks at PFF
Odds revealed for Seahawks-Texans Monday Night Football game