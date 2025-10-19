Biggest injury for Seattle Seahawks leaving secondary very thin
The 2025 NFL season is six weeks and one game old. Every squad is dealing with its share of bumps and bruises, some more than others.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report took a look at each of the league’s 32 teams and pointed to one key injury affecting each club. In regards to the Seattle Seahawks, the team’s defensive backfield has seen its share of absences the last few weeks.
Gagnon points to star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who suffered a knee injury in the club’s home loss to the rival San Francisco 49ers on season’s opening Sunday. He finished with eight tackles in the 17-13 loss, but missed the next two games vs. the Steelers and Saints.
“He's a steady starter and a Pro Bowler from 2024,” said Gagnon, “who was also often lights-out as a rookie No. 5 overall pick in 2023. Riq Woolen (concussion) has also been out, leaving Seattle extremely thin in coverage.”
Witherspoon, who also earned Pro Bowl accolades during his NFL debut campaign, returned in Week 4 at Arizona and totaled nine tackles, knocked down a pass, and came up with a half-a-sack in Seattle’s 23-20 Thursday night victory.
However, there was some encouraging news for the Seahawks as they prepared for their Monday night home tilt with the Houston Texans.
“The Seahawks are getting back at least one starter in their secondary for Monday’s game against the Texans,” explained John Boyle of Seahawks.com, “and two more have a chance to return. Cornerback Riq Woolen, who missed last week’s win in Jacksonville due to a concussion, has no game status listed on Saturday's injury report, meaning he has cleared the protocol and is ready to play.”
Boyle also had encouraging news regarding Witherspoon and safety Julian Love, stating “both listed as questionable after missing the previous two games due to their injuries. Both players were able to practice this week, though on a limited basis.”
In their last two games, Seahawks’ defenders allowed a combined four touchdown tosses and did not pick off a pass in the split with the Buccaneers (loss) and Jaguars (win).
