Sam Darnold faces major challenge, 4 other things to know about Texans vs. Seahawks
Last season, the Seattle Seahawks won six of their final eight games to finish 10-7. Last season, the Houston Texans won their second consecutive AFC title with an identical 10-7 record. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they missed out on the playoffs this past season. These days, at 4-2, Mike McDonald’s team has the look of a serious contender. The team comes off a convincing 20-12 victory at Jacksonville.
As for the Texans, their offense has struggled throughout most of 2025. They finally got their first win of the season in Week 4 by blanking the Tennessee Titans, 26-0. When they last took the field, they blasted the Ravens, 44-10, for the franchise’s first-ever win at Baltimore.
As for the quarterback battle, the Seahawks feature Sam Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, while the Texans counter with C.J. Stroud, the second overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft. However, defense could rule the evening as both teams are very talented on that side of the ball.
Seahawks vs. Texans History
This marks just the sixth meeting between the franchises, and the Seahawks have prevailed in four of the previous five encounters—including both clashes at Seattle. The teams’ last battle came in 2021 at Houston, a 33-13 Seattle win. As for the Texans’ last trip to the Pacific Northwest, they came up short in a wild 41-38 shootout in 2017.
Texans’ Defense Has Been Super Stingy
DeMeco Ryans's team may have its issues on offense, but the team’s defensive unit has certainly done its share this season. Entering Week 7, the Texans ranked fourth in fewest total yards allowed per game (265.8). The Texans have given up an NFL-low 61 points (12.2 average) in five outings—20 points or less in each game—and eight offensive TDs.
A year ago, only the Bears (68) and Browns (66) gave up more sacks than Seattle (54). In six games this season, Darnold has been sacked seven times. Against Houston’s seventh-ranked run defense, the Seahawks are going to have to do better than they did last week vs. Jacksonville (60 yards) if they are to keep the Texans’ defense honest.
Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ TE A.J. Barner
A year ago, in his first season with the Texans, edge-rusher Danielle Hunter led the team with a dozen sacks, and was named to his sixth Pro Bowl. This season, the former Minnesota Viking once again leads Ryans’s squad with four sacks. He’s a big reason Houston ranks fifth in the NFL in pass defense and has allowed only three TD tosses.
Not surprising, 2024 Pro Bowl wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the Seahawks in catches (42) and receiving yards (696). However, it’s tight end A.J. Barner who leads Macdonald’s club with four touchdown receptions via 17 catches. During his rookie year in 2024, Barner amassed 30 catches for 245 yards and four trips to the end zone.
