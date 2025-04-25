Seahawks earn another high grade for first-round pick in 2025 NFL draft
The first round of the 2025 NFL draft is in the books. That means it’s time for many football analysts to give their thoughts, and perhaps hand out some marks. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter worked well into the evening and came up with his “snap” grades for the first round. When it came to Mike Macdonald’s club, let’s just say that you can’t spell Seattle or Seahawks with the letter A. That’s Reuter’s grade on the team’s selection of versatile blocker Grey Zabel from North Dakota State.
“Zabel’s versatility as a five-position lineman won over GM John Schneider, who met the team's biggest need Thursday night. Zabel started at left guard, left tackle and right tackle for the Bison and then proved himself able to handle all five positions at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. His combination of agility, strength and intelligence won over coaches throughout the league, and with offensive linemen going early in the first round, Zabel became the best interior blocker available at this pick.”
It’s no secret that Pro Football Focus ranked Seattle’s offensive line in 2024 as the second-worst in the league behind the New England Patriots. The main criticism involved the interior position. The versatile Zabel could figure as an immediate starter anywhere but left tackle. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and new offensive John Benton have to be happy campers.
“Tough-guy profile on this prospect…” said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Zabel has an NFL frame with room for additional mass and possesses a good starting point in terms of his play strength. He has to play with really quick hands and good feet in order to compensate for short arms that make sustaining blocks and controlling pass rushers more challenging. Teams might ask Zabel to snap during draft season in order to project positional flexibility.”
The Seahawks have nine more picks remaining, including a pair in both the second and third rounds. Is there an A-plus in future for Schneider and his staff?
More Seahawks on SI stories
Earl Thomas comments on that one time he gave Pete Carroll the finger
Seahawks updated, upgrade offensive line depth chart with Grey Zabel
Seattle Seahawks earn B+ grade for bread & butter Grey Zabel pick
Gauging Seahawks’ need at each position going into 2025 NFL draft