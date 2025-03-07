7 free agent WRs who could replace Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett has been released. DK Metcalf has requested a trade. The Seattle Seahawks may soon have a wide receiver problem that can't only be solved through the NFL Draft. They may have to dip into free agency to find an answer.
This free agent class of wide receivers is filled mostly with aging former stars that were previously on hefty contracts. The expected price point will be dropping for many of them, but there are younger, cheaper options who could also become steady contributors to Seattle's offense.
The free agent negotiation period opens on March 10, so the Seahawks may soon be considering other options. Here are seven potential players Seattle could sign and their market value, per Spotrac.
1. Mike Williams (Previous team: Pittsburgh Steelers; Age: 30)
Projected market value: $4.5 million per year
Williams has never lived up to his No. 7 overall selection in 2017, but he has been productive at times throughout his career. Injuries have been the primary hindrance during his eight-year career. But Williams, in the right situation, could still be a depth wide receiver.
2024 stats: 21 receptions, 298 yards, 1 TD
2. Keenan Allen (Previous team: Chicago Bears; Age: 32)
Projected market value: $11.1 million per year
Allen is likely a future Hall of Famer nearing the end of his career. With 974 catches, 11,274 yards and 66 touchdowns during his 11-year career, Allen may still have some gas left in the tank. He would be among the more expensive options out there, but it could be a short-term investment for the Seahawks.
2024 stats: 70 catches, 744 yards, 7 TD
3. DeAndre Hopkins (Previous team: Kansas City Chiefs; Age: 32)
Projected market value: $15.2 million per year
Hopkins is probably out of the Seahawks' price range, but it's an interesting thought experiment at the very least. Pairing a first-ballot Hall of Famer with emerging receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba could supercharge the Seattle offense. However, that's assuming Hopkins can bounce back from a down season — one that may indicate he's on a steep decline, especially considering his lack of use in the postseason.
2024 stats: 56 catches, 610 yards, 5 TD
4. Amari Cooper (Previous team: Buffalo Bills; Age: 30)
Projected market value: $14.2 million per year
This is another pricey option, but one that would add a different dimension to Seattle's offense. Cooper, who is coming off the worst statistical season of his career, is just one season removed from consecutive 1,000-plus-yard seasons. Like Hopkins, he was traded during the season, which somewhat explains a decline in production. At the very least, Cooper would draw some attention away from Smith-Njigba.
2024 stats: 44 catches, 547 yards, 4 TD
5. Marquise Brown (Previous team: Kansas City Chiefs; Age: 27)
Projected market value: $8 million per year
Brown is one of the younger options with previous career production, but he's also coming off a season where he appeared in just two regular season games and was nearly a non-factor in the Chiefs' Super Bowl run. Even more concerning, Brown has played in 16 or more regular season games just twice in his six-year career. If it was a good price, however, he'd be worth looking at.
2024 stats: 9 catches, 91 yards
6. Rondale Moore (Previous team: Atlanta Falcons; Age: 24)
Projected market value: $1.5 million per year
Moore is both the youngest and cheapest option on this list, mostly because he's had the least career production and missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury. Following back-to-back 400-yard seasons with the Arizona Cardinals from 2021-22, Moore was traded to the Falcons and didn't play a down for the team. If he isn't brought back to Atlanta, his potential is worth considering as a depth option for the Seahawks.
2024 stats: N/A
7. Tyler Lockett (Previous team: Seattle Seahawks; Age: 32)
Projected market value: $7.7 million per year
Why not? It's unlikely Lockett returns on a new deal after all the farewells and fanfare has settled, but he's familiar with the franchise and would be one of the cheaper options on the market. He took a step back production-wise in a crowded offense last season, but could still be effective for one or two more seasons. Especially if Metcalf is gone, the team may need him more than it did in 2024.
2024 stats: 49 catches, 600 yards, 2 TD
More Seahawks on SI stories
Salary cap implications for Seattle Seahawks if they trade WR DK Metcalf
Ranking 7 NFL teams who fit best for Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf
Seahawks insider offers context on unsigned free agent Ernest Jones IV
Former Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has obvious landing spot