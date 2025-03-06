What would Seahawks WR depth chart look like without Tyler Lockett & DK Metcalf?
Yesterday will go down in infamy for the Seattle Seahawks' franchise and their fans. While the move was hardly a surprise, the team made a historic shift at the wide receiver position by moving on from 10-year veteran Tyler Lockett, saving $17 million in salary cap room in the process.
If that news wasn't jarring enough, just half an hour later Seahawks fans received their biggest shock since the sudden Russell Wilson trade when it was reported that star wide receiver DK Metcalf has officially requested a trade. Apparently Seattle's front office is honoring that request and is already in talks with other teams about DK trade scenarios.
Effectively losing two of the team's greatest playmakers of all time on the same day is quite a blow, and no one will feel it more than the wide receivers who are currently on the roster.
Let's see if we can project what the Seahawks' WR depth chart might look like with neither Lockett nor Metcalf in the picture.
Seahawks WR depth chart projection
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Jake Bobo
- Dareke Young
- Cody White
- Jaelon Darden?
- John Rhys Plumlee
Needless to say, this group looked a lot better on paper 24 hours ago with Nos. 14 and 16 beneath JSN at the top. While it's a pretty brutal picture, it's also very much incomplete. A more accurate depth chart would have a series of question marks in the spots under JSN and Bobo, leaving room for potential additions in the 2025 NFL draft and in free agency.
If the Seahawks can get at least a high second-rounder for Metcalf it's not a bad idea to fill that WR2 role with the best receiver on the board. Seattle is unlikely to be in range for top-two prospects - Tet McMillan from Arizona and Luther Burden III from Missouri, but the front office should have their pick of the rest o fthe WR class.
As for potential free agent additions to replace Lockett, this class is stacked with big names such as DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper. Most of them are past their prime, though and can't be asked to carry a heavy role. If they do sign a vet he could well be the new WR4 beneath JSN, the rookie TBD and Bobo.
