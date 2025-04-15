Seattle Seahawks meet with Alabama QB prospect ahead of 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks prioritized the quarterback position in free agency by signing Sam Darnold and Drew Lock, but don't be surprised if the team adds another signal-caller in the 2025 NFL draft. With 10 total picks, including five on the first two days of the draft, the Seahawks can afford to target more than just offensive linemen and wide receivers.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle is hosting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday. Milroe is a true dual-threat QB prospect, passing for 16 touchdowns and rushing for 20 more last season.
The Crimson Tide standout is a capable passer when he's not under pressure, and could be a perfect developmental target for the Seahawks on Day 2 of the draft. Milroe has passed for 5,673 yards, 39 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over the last two seasons at Alabama.
Even with a full quarterback room, the Seahawks have no long-term commitments on the roster. The team signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract, but due to the bonus structure, Seattle could get out of it after one season.
The Seahawks still have Sam Howell on the roster, but his future with the team is unclear at this point.
