Seattle Seahawks among NFL teams that voted to ban the 'tush push'
The infamous “tush push” play will live to fight another year. A new proposal from the Green Bay Packers was aimed at stopping the play made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The “tush push,” also known as the “Brotherly Shove,” would have been banned if 24 teams voted yes to the proposal. That didn’t happen as 22 teams were against it, with 10 voting against the ban. The votes are now known and the Seattle Seahawks were one of the teams that wanted to see the play abolished.
Here’s a full list of the 10 teams that allowed the play to survive:
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- Tennessee Titans
Interestingly enough, the teams that helped keep the play alive comprise mostly AFC teams, who haven’t been on the wrong side of 4th down conversions against the Eagles.
Of course, the efficiency of the play isn’t the stated reason for wanting to ban the play. While it’s true that pushing or pulling players with the ball is an unfair advantage, player safety is paramount. While there’s not enough data to prove this play will result in trauma down the road, it’s fair to assume the center (who ends up on the bottom of a pile full of 300-plus pounders) is being put in a terrible situation.
That’s why it only feels like a matter of time before it’s finally banned, but that won’t be the case in 2025.
