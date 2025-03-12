NFL insider takes strong position on Seahawks with Sam Darnold
Either way, the Seattle Seahawks were going to have to radically improve their offensive line to take a real step forward this season. That doesn't change the fact that Seattle is now better off regarding their quarterback situation with Sam Darnold than they would have been with Geno Smith.
One important thing that seems to be missing from much of the downer-Darnold analysis is that Darnold played better than Geno Smith last season. At times, much, much better. Even if you prefer Geno's game, Darnold is seven years younger, still improving as a QB and will cost the Seahawks at least $12 million a year less than re-signing Smith, who threw three more interceptions and 14 fewer touchdown passes than Darnold in the same number of games.
If you need more convincing - (assuming our Darnold's incredible 2024 highlight reel propaganda didn't do the trick) just listen to NFL insider James Palmer, who clearly spelled out the case on Seattle Sports radio earlier this week that the Seahawks are in better position now.
Yes, the lack of improvement for the offensive line can still bring the whole house down, but that's the same dynamic that was hanging over the team last year, and the year before that and it would have been virtually no different with Geno starting.
It's true Smith is better against pressure, but Darnold did grow in this area last season, among many others. Neither one of them was going to beat the Eagles or the Lions or any other serious NFC contender unless something serious is done about that line. Take the only remotely positive QB change this team could have made in 2025 and be happy.
