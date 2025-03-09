Ernest Jones IV's new contract should calm panic surrounding Seahawks' offseason
It's been a rough week for Seahawks fans. After expected releases early in the week of overpaid veterans, news of 10-year veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett's release was announced by the team. Then DK Metcalf requested a trade the same day — making that news public almost immediately and squashing what should have been a celebratory period for Lockett's Seahawks career.
Making matters worse, it was reported that soon-to-be free agent linebacker Ernest Jones IV had offseason surgery to clean up his knee, and a new deal between him and the team was yet to be announced. Jones would have been able to begin negotiating with other teams as of Monday, March 10.
The final nail in the coffin was the sudden and shocking trade of quarterback Geno Smith, as Seattle shipped Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with former head coach Pete Carroll.
While it was initially viewed as the team wanting to go in a different direction, more recent reports indicate the team presented Smith's desired contract, and he instead turned it down and demanded a trade.
Sunday finally brought positive news: Veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed was re-signed to a three-year deal, and Jones was re-signed to a contract of the same length, valued at $33 million with $15 million guaranteed.
After trading for Jones in the middle of the 2024 season — completely punting on the linebacker corps the team assembled in the offseason — Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald successfully prevented Jones from being a 10-game rental.
Bringing back Jones and Reed keeps a handle on the locker room. Those two, despite Jones only being with the team for part of the season, were two of the most pivotal tone-setters on the field and off of it. Jones finished tied for eighth among all linebackers in solo tackles (36) from Weeks 8-17 last season — the entirety of his time with Seattle.
Considering the deals that Zack Baun signed with the Eagles (3 years, $51 million) and Nick Bolton inked with the Chiefs (3 years, $45 million) on the same day, Jones' contract is a bargain for Seattle. That may also indicate how much Jones desired to remain with the Seahawks, going against the narrative on the offensive side of the ball where players seem to want out.
Macdonald is a defensive-minded coach, and keeping his defense intact that rebounded to finish in the top half of the league in multiple categories is critical. If nothing else, Seattle's defense should be able to continue improving in 2025. Jones and rookie Tyrice Knight were excellent as a linebacker duo, and they are now both under contract with Seattle through 2027.
What was thought to be an offseason potentially slipping away from the Seahawks is now at least slightly back under control.
