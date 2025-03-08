NFL insider says Seahawks might make another blockbuster trade as soon as this weekend
The Seattle Seahawks made the first big move of the 2025 offseason last night when they agreed to trade Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith is the first domino to fall at quarterback, where there are precious few quality options to consider in free agency this year. According to the latest reports, the Seahawks might not be done making huge moves, either.
On Friday afternoon NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero was a guest on the Rich Eisen show to talk about the beginning of free agency. Pelissero predicted that Seahawks star DK Metcalf would be one of the first dominoes to fall at wide receiver and said a deal could get done fast - possibly even as soon as this weekend.
So, where would Metcalf go if he does get dealt in the next few days? The most-obvious destination is where Geno Smith is headed. Recently NFL insiders predicted that if Metcalf does get traded it'll be to Pete Carroll and the Raiders, who need help at wide receiver as much as any team in the league.
However, there's some new buzz around another AFC team. Daniel Jeremiah was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show yesterday and he says the expectation around the league is that Metcalf will go to the New England Patriots.
The Patriots do make sense for Metcalf, as their wide receiver corps is barren and has been for a long time. They have the cap space to fit him and he would project as a dominant WR1 option in a passing game that lacks other quality targets.
Then again, one potential obstacle for a deal here is that Metcalf doesn't want to go to New England, as he made clear in a recent appearance on Katie Nolan's podcast. While he did go out of his way to praise the Patriots' organization, Metcalf didn't seem too keen on moving to the Boston area. However, Metcalf does not have a no-trade clause, so he really doesn't have much of a choice.
Another potential snag are the salary cap implicatons, which aren't great for Seattle if he's dealt before June 1. The Seahawks will only save about $11 million in cap room by trading DK, and they'd also take a $21 million dead money hit. Potential trade suitors are going to have to offer a pretty sweet package in order to overcome that.
Word on the street is the Seahawks are asking for a first and a third, which they won't get. The highest reported offer so far has been just a third-round pick.
