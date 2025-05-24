NFL analyst has bizarre pick for Seattle Seahawks' best extension candidate
After OTAs are done with, we'll soon be in the part of the offseason when a contract extension is probably the most exciting news to look forward to. For the Seattle Seahawks, that likely means one or more of the players that they picked as part of their excellent 2022 NFL draft class will wind up signing a new long-term deal to stay in Seattle.
However, not everyone agrees that's how things should go. In a new column from Tyler Sullivan at CBS Sports he named one extension candidate for all 32 team. For the Seahawks he chose third-year wide recever Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
"Smith-Njigba is the top dog in Seattle's passing attack. Those moves come after the 23-year-old exploded for 100 catches and 1,130 yards receiving during his sophomore campaign. If he continues to ascend and proves to be the bona fide linchpin of the Seahawks offense, he'll fetch quite the extension."
Jaxon Smith-Njigba will eventually get a fat new contract, but it's likely not going to happen for at least another year. Thanks to the fifth-year option they can pick up Seattle doesn't have to make a decision on JSN's future for some time.
Meanwhile, there are a few picks from that 2022 class that deserve consideration, including left tackle Charles Cross, running back Kenneth Walker III, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, cornerback Riq Woolen and free safety Coby Bryant.
If we had to guess we'd say that Mafe will be the first one in this group to get a new contract. While Mafe is still technically a backup he's been consistently productive and disruptive in his time on the field. In 48 career games he's posted 18 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, 20 tackles for a loss, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
That's a lot of ways to imapct the game, which Mafe should only get better at the longer he's in the league. If the Seahawks decide to move on from oft-injured starter Uchenna Nwosu, Mafe would be the next man up to start opposite DeMarcus Lawrence - a role he could hold onto for a long time.
