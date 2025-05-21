Seattle Seahawks earn near-perfect mark from Pete Prisco in 2022 NFL draft regrading
There’s seemingly always a rush when it comes to evaluating an NFL draft almost immediately after its conclusion. That exercise has its merits in certain aspects. However, the players have obviously not taken the field for the teams. It may take two or three years to see how a club’s selections have really panned out.
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently penned a piece in which he combined both processes. The topic here is the 2022 NFL draft. He takes a look at how he graded a team’s picks three years ago, then spun it forward.
When it came to the Seattle Seahawks and their haul back in 2022, Prisco originally gave general manager John Schneider a lukewarm C grade, then ran a reverse and gave the organization an A.
“They had nine picks and five go into the season as projected starters—depending on health—and one is a key reserve in second-round edge Boye Mafe. The starters are first-round tackle Charles Cross, third-round running back Kenneth Walker III, third-round right tackle Abraham Lucas (if healthy), fourth-round safety Coby Bryant and fifth-round corner Tariq Woolen. That’s a nice draft for John Schneider.”
The longtime NFL writer added that he “liked the pick of Bryant, but thought he would be a corner, and he’s developed into a quality safety. I questioned taking Walker because of other needs,” said Prisco. “I liked the picks of the two tackles and also said Mafe had talent, but was raw.”
The Seahawks recently picked up the fifth-year option on Cross, who was Pro Football Focus’ ninth-ranked tackle in 2024. Walker has led the team in rushing each of the past three season, while Mafe has a combined 15.0 sacks the past two seasons. Bryant came into his own in ‘24, tying for the club lead with three interceptions?
A job well done indeed by Schneider and the ‘Hawks’ brain trust.
