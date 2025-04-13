Should Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider's seat be heating up?
No NFL team has made more bold changes to the core of their roster this offseason than the Seattle Seahawks. After treading water for three straight seasons with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, general manager John Schneider decided to blow up Seattle's passing game.
First, he traded Smith to Las Vegas for a third-round pick, then followed it up by dealing DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh for a second-rounder. Schneider then effectively replaced those two by signing Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp in free agency - and then threw in long-time defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence with the salary cap savings.
Aside from Lawrence we like those moves - but this is an admittedly risky proposition - and if it doesn't work out it's fair to question the architect of the seismic changes.
However, according to Bleacher Report John Schneider's job is relatively safe. They have his seat only being 3/10 on the hot-seat scale - mostly thanks to his previous success.
"The Seahawks have just one losing season since 2011, and won a postseason game as recently as 2019. But Schneider made a sizable gamble this offseason... the move netted the Seahawks a couple of Day 2 picks - but there have already been grumbles that Seattle needs a full-on reset - and a new man in charge. If these moves backfire, those rumbles could grow louder."
The Geno-Darnold swap was a big risk, but we'd argue the real x-factor lies elsewhere - specifically at the line of scrimmage, where the Seahawks have struggled against true contenders for practically the entirety of Schneider's tenure - at least on one side of the ball.
While we believe Darnold is an upgrade over Smith and overall the Seahawks are in better shape to compete in the long run than they were a month ago, what will determine how far this team goes over the next few years is how much (or how little) their offensive line improves.
Thus far this offseason the signs are not good on that point. The Seahawks signed swing tackle Josh Jones to a cheap one-year deal but otherwise have not made any other additions to a unit that was ranked 31st in the league by PFF at the end of the regular season.
The extra picks that Schneider got from the Metcalf and Smith trades should in theory help Seattle upgrade this unit - but that's far from a guarantee - especially given how poorly the Seahawks have drafted interior prospects over the years.
If that trend continues and the Seahawks offensive line is still one of the worst in the NFL in two years' time then it will be time to look elsewhere for leadership. Schneider has a great track record, but this has been an Achilles heel for far too long and if he can't find a solution then the Seahawks need to find somebody who can.
