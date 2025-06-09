Seahawks injuries: Ernest Jones gives update on 'nagging' knee issue
They don't make NFL players much tougher than Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV. The former third-round pick has dealt with plenty of adversity since being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams back in 2021.
Despite a promising start to his NFL career, Jones has played for three different teams over his first four years while battling multiple injuries. The Seahawks acquired the 25-year-old from the Tennessee Titans in the middle of the 2024 season.
After racking up 94 tackles (48 solo), one interception and one forced fumble over 10 games, Jones was rewarded with a three-year, $33 million contract extension to stay in Seattle.
While his future remains bright, Jones is working his way back from an offseason knee surgery. The fifth-year linebacker gave an update on the status of his knee after Friday's practice.
"I'm feeling really good," said Jones. "I'm getting back in the mix right now with the guys so I'm excited. Like I said earlier, I haven't able to play my best ball, whether it be the knee or other circumstances."
When asked if the knee injury nagged him throughout the 2024 season, Jones said he has been dealing with it for multiple years. However, the former South Carolina standout seems to be feeling better as the team works through OTAs.
"It's been nagging me for two seasons," answered Jones. "Just been playing through it. Was able to finally get it fixed and corrected this offseason, so I'm excited now for what we've got and how I can potentially push us a little bit more."
Seattle's offense has generated plenty of headlines, mostly due to the additions of quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but the defense will likely be the strength of the team in 2025.
Jones is set to lead a revamped unit that now includes four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and rookie safety Nick Emmanwori. If Jones can stay healthy, the Seahawks defense could be one of the NFL's best this season.
