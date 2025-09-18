All Seahawks

Insider expects backfield share to go on even if Ken Walker outplays Zach Charbonnet

The Seahawks have given Charbonnet significantly more carries than Walker through two games.

Tim Weaver

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaps into the end-zone to score a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaps into the end-zone to score a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's only been two games, so the identity of Klint Kubiak's new scheme for the Seattle Seahawks is still somewhat a work in progress. We do know that this is going to be a run-heavy offense, but exactly who is going to be leading that rushing attack remains an open question.

In the season opener Zach Charbonnet was the clear RB1 for Seattle's offense, and he was almost twice as efficient as Kenneth Walker, who's been the starter the last three years. However, that arrangement was seemingly flipped on its head in Week 2, with Walker getting far more carries.

Walker also proved that his ceiling is significantly higher than Charbonnet's against Pittsburgh. However, according to Brady Henderson at ESPN, we should expect the backfield arrangement to continue to be in Charbonnet's favor, even if Walker out-performs him.

ESPN on Seahawks backfield

"Through two games, he has outsnapped Walker 66 to 44. However, they each have 27 touches, and Walker has been the more productive of the two, with 142 yards and a touchdown compared with 57 yards and one score. Charbonnet is excellent in pass protection and is as reliable as they come, so expect him to continue to play extensively even if Walker continues to outproduce him."

Charbonnet
Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) breaks a tackle attempt by Miami Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (6) to rush for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

There is a case that Charbonnet's rushing style is more suited to what the Seahawks are running. However, Walker's performance against the Steelers should be an eye-opener for Kubiak.

Yes, Charbonnet is a better pass protector - and his one-cut-and-go style is better for this scheme in theory. That said, continuing to give him significantly more snaps when Walker is out-rushing him just doesn't make any sense.

Walker is the better athlete of the two - and it's not particularly close. Walker is also the beter pass-catcher of the two, and it's not close in that department, either. His ceiling is vastly higher and he can do more with less - a quality that's always been a necessity for Seattle's running backs during this extended run of poor offensive line play.

No matter what their ideas are about how a running back should perform - it would be a mistake not to give the lion's share of the rushing load to the back who is clearly a superior talent.

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Mike Macdonald said about the Seahawks’ surprise breakout DB

Seahawks’ injury situation already becoming problem going into Week 3

How Sam Darnold upstaged Aaron Rodgers in a few that few QBs have

It certainly looks like Seahawks did not need to trade for Micah Parsons

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.