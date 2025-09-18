Insider expects backfield share to go on even if Ken Walker outplays Zach Charbonnet
It's only been two games, so the identity of Klint Kubiak's new scheme for the Seattle Seahawks is still somewhat a work in progress. We do know that this is going to be a run-heavy offense, but exactly who is going to be leading that rushing attack remains an open question.
In the season opener Zach Charbonnet was the clear RB1 for Seattle's offense, and he was almost twice as efficient as Kenneth Walker, who's been the starter the last three years. However, that arrangement was seemingly flipped on its head in Week 2, with Walker getting far more carries.
Walker also proved that his ceiling is significantly higher than Charbonnet's against Pittsburgh. However, according to Brady Henderson at ESPN, we should expect the backfield arrangement to continue to be in Charbonnet's favor, even if Walker out-performs him.
ESPN on Seahawks backfield
"Through two games, he has outsnapped Walker 66 to 44. However, they each have 27 touches, and Walker has been the more productive of the two, with 142 yards and a touchdown compared with 57 yards and one score. Charbonnet is excellent in pass protection and is as reliable as they come, so expect him to continue to play extensively even if Walker continues to outproduce him."
There is a case that Charbonnet's rushing style is more suited to what the Seahawks are running. However, Walker's performance against the Steelers should be an eye-opener for Kubiak.
Yes, Charbonnet is a better pass protector - and his one-cut-and-go style is better for this scheme in theory. That said, continuing to give him significantly more snaps when Walker is out-rushing him just doesn't make any sense.
Walker is the better athlete of the two - and it's not particularly close. Walker is also the beter pass-catcher of the two, and it's not close in that department, either. His ceiling is vastly higher and he can do more with less - a quality that's always been a necessity for Seattle's running backs during this extended run of poor offensive line play.
No matter what their ideas are about how a running back should perform - it would be a mistake not to give the lion's share of the rushing load to the back who is clearly a superior talent.
