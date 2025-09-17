It sure looks like the Seahawks didn't need Micah Parsons

Seahawks Byron Murphy is tied for 1st in the NFL with the most QB pressures in the NFL.



Derrick Hall is 2nd 👀



1. Byron Murphy - 7

2. Carl Granderson - 7

3. Zach Allen - 7

4. Jeffery Simmons - 7

5. Derick Hall - 6

6. Micah Parsons - 6 pic.twitter.com/U8xNxRKYT1