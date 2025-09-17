How Seahawks QB Sam Darnold upstaged Aaron Rodgers in way few others have
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is usually the biggest story any time his name is brought up (and he'll often make sure of it), and his first home game as a Steeler was shaping up to be no different.
Except, that's not how it went down.
The Seattle Seahawks spoiled Rodgers' day with a 31-17 road victory over the Steelers in Week 2, with the defense scoring two interceptions and three sacks. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold looked more like the quarterback the Seahawks splurged for in free agency, throwing for 295 yards and two touchdowns while overcoming two early picks.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Darnold was able to one-up Rodgers on a day that seemed like it would belong to the latter.
"The story in Pittsburgh on Sunday was supposed to be one quarterback and wound up being the other. This one was set up to be Aaron Rodgers’s unveiling as a Pittsburgh Steeler," Breer wrote. "Instead, Sam Darnold, the new Seattle Seahawk, took center stage. Interestingly enough, he did it in an imperfect way that perfectly illustrated his growth."
Sam Darnold shows progress in first Seahawks win
Breer went on to detail how Darnold and the Seahawks battled through adversity early in the game. Not just Darnold's picks, but also falling behind 14-7 entering halftime.
However, the veteran quarterback showed what he's learned throughout his career to help guide his new team to a much-needed victory.
“Going into Year 8, I’ve seen so many different situation—we have a lot of guys in our locker room that also have seen those situations,” Darnold told Breer. “You’re never out of the fight, especially with the way our defense played today. Our special teams also played lights out. And we were able to drive the ball down the field as an offense. Obviously, I had plays, miscues that turned into turnovers. But, other than that …”
Darnold is also confident that the offense will improve in time, and when combined with a stifling defense, the Seahawks could be scary.
“Our ceiling is high,” Darnold said. “We have to be able to continue to row, one week at a time, one day at a time. We have a lot to clean up. To be able to clean it up looking at it from a win is a lot easier.”
