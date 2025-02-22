What Klint Kubiak has to do in first year with Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks will enter a new era with the 2025 season as Klint Kubiak takes over as the team's offensive coordinator.
Kubiak, who just turned 38 this week, has been an offensive coordinator before with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and the New Orleans Saints in 2024, and now he'll hope the third time is the charm with the Seahawks.
However, he'll have to prove himself to critics like The 33rd Team's Dan Pizutta, who listed Kubiak at No. 24 out of 28 offensive play callers.
"The first two weeks of the 2024 season were not a glimpse into what the Saints offense would become, but there was a lot that still translated and worked as the roster fell apart," Pizzuta writes.
"Kubiak stays true to his name with an effective play-action offense working with an outside zone run game. Finding out how to cover up an offensive line with holes yet still create openings off play-action will be the focus now in Seattle, which used the lowest rate of play-action in the league last season."
The only play callers to be listed below Kubiak are Greg Roman (Los Angeles Chargers), Brian Callahan (Tennessee Titans), Brian Schottenheimer (Dallas Cowboys) and John Morton (Detroit Lions).
Things may not have worked out for Kubiak with the Saints, but the Seahawks believe in his abilities to call an offense that can compete with one of the best in the NFL. He will have to build chemistry quickly with quarterback Geno Smith, running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba among others to get the Seahawks offense over the hump.
