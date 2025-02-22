All Seahawks

What Klint Kubiak has to do in first year with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will be asked to call plays for the offense in his first year with the team.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome.
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks will enter a new era with the 2025 season as Klint Kubiak takes over as the team's offensive coordinator.

Kubiak, who just turned 38 this week, has been an offensive coordinator before with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and the New Orleans Saints in 2024, and now he'll hope the third time is the charm with the Seahawks.

However, he'll have to prove himself to critics like The 33rd Team's Dan Pizutta, who listed Kubiak at No. 24 out of 28 offensive play callers.

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during practice.
Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The first two weeks of the 2024 season were not a glimpse into what the Saints offense would become, but there was a lot that still translated and worked as the roster fell apart," Pizzuta writes.

"Kubiak stays true to his name with an effective play-action offense working with an outside zone run game. Finding out how to cover up an offensive line with holes yet still create openings off play-action will be the focus now in Seattle, which used the lowest rate of play-action in the league last season."

The only play callers to be listed below Kubiak are Greg Roman (Los Angeles Chargers), Brian Callahan (Tennessee Titans), Brian Schottenheimer (Dallas Cowboys) and John Morton (Detroit Lions).

Things may not have worked out for Kubiak with the Saints, but the Seahawks believe in his abilities to call an offense that can compete with one of the best in the NFL. He will have to build chemistry quickly with quarterback Geno Smith, running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba among others to get the Seahawks offense over the hump.

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak pacing the sidelines.
Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak pacing the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

