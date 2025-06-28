Seattle Seahawks land surprising member on CBS Sports’ all-bargain NFL team
The concept is simple. Longtime NFL writer Pete Prisco of CBS Sports put together his list of the Top 100 players in the National Football League for 2025. When it came to the Seattle Seahawks, two players were among Prisco’s 100 performers and both were Pro Bowlers in 2024. Defensive end Leonard Williams and cornerback Devon Witherspoon earned such honors. The former is at No. 64 and Witherspoon, a Pro Bowler in each of his two seasons in the league, is at the 84th spot.
But wait, there’s more. Prisco then utilized those players to assemble an all-bargain team for 2025. For instance, while Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes owns the No. 1 spot on the Top 100 Players, his choice at quarterback for the bargain team was Washington Commanders signal-caller Jayden Daniels—the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Speaking of the all-bargain roster, it’s the Seahawks’ aforementioned defensive end that got the nod. “At 31, Williams isn’t necessarily the force he once was,” explained Prisco, “but he quietly approached a career high in sacks with 11 quarterback takedowns under Mike Macdonald in 2024. At a position where even B-level starters tend to command expensive deals, you could do a whole lot worse at his price point. The two-time Pro Bowler also offers versatility, successfully lining up inside and outside on the defensive front.”
This offseason, Williams restructured his contract to free up some much-needed salary cap room for general manager John Schneider and the ‘Hawks. His cap hit for 2025 via Prisco is just $15 million, not bad for a performer who played and started 16 games this past season—his second in Seattle. Williams finished with 64 tackles, and his 11.0 sacks were the second-highest single-season total of his career. His highlight moment was a 92-yard pick-six, at the expense of then-Jets’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.
