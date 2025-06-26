Seattle Seahawks linked to 'obvious' cut candidate from AFC West contender
It's understandable if some Seattle Seahawks fans are in a state of panic about their offensive line, which was as bad as ever at the end of the 2024 NFL season. Since then Seattle has added Grey Zabel, the draft's top interior offensive line prospect, who should serve as a big upgrade at the left guard position.
However, the Seahawks have done exactly nothing else to upgrade their starting offensive line, meaning that the right side of it is probably going to be a huge liability, as it has been the last two years. Unfortunately, at the moment there's not a ton of great options on the market. That may change when rosters are trimmed from 90 players down to 53 at the end of the preseason, though.
According to David Latham at Last Word on Sports, the Seahawks should be ready to pounce on "obvious" cut candidate Trey Pipkins of the Los Angeles Chargers.
LWOS links Seahawks, Trey Pipkins
"Darnold played well in a controlled environment last year, but his time in New York and Carolina shows he can’t succeed with a poor supporting cast. Seattle needs offensive line upgrades at most positions, and Trey Pipkins should be able to emerge from the depth chart and earn a starting spot. He’s no All-Pro, but he will make life easier for Darnold."
Pipkins (6-foot-6, 307 pounds) played his college ball at Sioux Falls and then was taken by the Chargers in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.
Since then Pipkins has appeared in 84 games, including 56 starts. Most of that time has been spent at one of the tackle positions but last season Jim Harbaugh had him at right guard, which is where he would project to start if the Seahawks were to sign him.
Pipkins' experience at right tackle would also come in handy if Abe Lucas' knee winds up putting him on the sidelines again.
